Be Sure To Check Out Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Motorola Solutions' shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.88 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Motorola Solutions stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $269.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Motorola Solutions's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Motorola Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Motorola Solutions's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Motorola Solutions has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Motorola Solutions has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Motorola Solutions? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Motorola Solutions looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Motorola Solutions you should be aware of.

