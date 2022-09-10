Be Sure To Check Out Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Motorola Solutions' shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.79 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Motorola Solutions stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $250.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Motorola Solutions's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Motorola Solutions has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Motorola Solutions paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Motorola Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Motorola Solutions's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Motorola Solutions is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Motorola Solutions has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Motorola Solutions for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Motorola Solutions, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Motorola Solutions looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Motorola Solutions that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

