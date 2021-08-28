Be Sure To Check Out nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase nib holdings' shares on or after the 2nd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.24 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, nib holdings has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of A$6.65. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. nib holdings paid out more than half (68%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see nib holdings's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, nib holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has nib holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and nib holdings is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Overall, nib holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks nib holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for nib holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

