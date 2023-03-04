Be Sure To Check Out Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Northern Trust's shares before the 9th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Northern Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of $94.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northern Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Northern Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Northern Trust's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. Northern Trust paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Northern Trust earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Northern Trust has delivered an average of 9.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Northern Trust? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Northern Trust appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

