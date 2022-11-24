Be Sure To Check Out P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase P10's shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.12 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, P10 has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $10.19. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. P10 paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see P10 has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years.

We'd also point out that P10 issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Given that P10 has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy P10 for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating P10 more closely.

In light of that, while P10 has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for P10 and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

