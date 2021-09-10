Be Sure To Check Out PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, PSC Insurance Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.065 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PSC Insurance Group has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of A$4.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PSC Insurance Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 79% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see PSC Insurance Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PSC Insurance Group has delivered an average of 28% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy PSC Insurance Group for the upcoming dividend? PSC Insurance Group has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PSC Insurance Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks PSC Insurance Group is facing. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for PSC Insurance Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

