Be Sure To Check Out Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Richards Packaging Income Fund investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.11 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$1.32 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Richards Packaging Income Fund has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of CA$44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Richards Packaging Income Fund's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Richards Packaging Income Fund has increased its dividend at approximately 5.3% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Richards Packaging Income Fund is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Richards Packaging Income Fund worth buying for its dividend? Richards Packaging Income Fund's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Richards Packaging Income Fund for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Richards Packaging Income Fund that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

