Be Sure To Check Out Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Sarawak Plantation Berhad's shares on or after the 22nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sarawak Plantation Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 8.8% on the current share price of MYR2.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Sarawak Plantation Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Sarawak Plantation Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Sarawak Plantation Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Sarawak Plantation Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Sarawak Plantation Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

