Be Sure To Check Out The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Scotts Miracle-Gro's shares on or after the 26th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.66 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $157.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Scotts Miracle-Gro can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Scotts Miracle-Gro is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Scotts Miracle-Gro has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Scotts Miracle-Gro has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Scotts Miracle-Gro? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Scotts Miracle-Gro paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Scotts Miracle-Gro looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Scotts Miracle-Gro has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with Scotts Miracle-Gro (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

