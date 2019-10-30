Be Sure To Check Out Spindex Industries Limited (SGX:564) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Spindex Industries Limited (SGX:564) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Spindex Industries's next dividend payment will be S$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.03 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Spindex Industries has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of SGD1. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Spindex Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Spindex Industries

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Spindex Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Spindex Industries paid out over the last 12 months.

SGX:564 Historical Dividend Yield, October 30th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Spindex Industries, with earnings per share up 9.3% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Spindex Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Spindex Industries worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Spindex Industries is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Spindex Industries is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Spindex Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.