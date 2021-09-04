Be Sure To Check Out Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Spirit of Texas Bancshares' shares before the 9th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.36 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $23.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Spirit of Texas Bancshares

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Spirit of Texas Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Spirit of Texas Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Spirit of Texas Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.