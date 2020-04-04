Be Sure To Check Out Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of April.

Toll Brothers's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.44 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Toll Brothers has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $17.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Toll Brothers

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Toll Brothers is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 38% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Toll Brothers's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:TOL Historical Dividend Yield April 4th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Toll Brothers's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past three years, Toll Brothers has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Toll Brothers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Toll Brothers has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Toll Brothers looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Toll Brothers (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.