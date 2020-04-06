Be Sure To Check Out Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (STO:TORSAB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (STO:TORSAB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 9th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of April.

Torslanda Property Investment's upcoming dividend is kr0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of kr0.88 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Torslanda Property Investment has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of SEK12.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Torslanda Property Investment is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Torslanda Property Investment's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Torslanda Property Investment has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

We'd also point out that Torslanda Property Investment issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, Torslanda Property Investment has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Torslanda Property Investment is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Torslanda Property Investment? We like Torslanda Property Investment's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Torslanda Property Investment, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.