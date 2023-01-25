Be Sure To Check Out Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Virtus Investment Partners' shares before the 30th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.65 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$6.60 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Virtus Investment Partners has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $215.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Virtus Investment Partners's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Virtus Investment Partners can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Virtus Investment Partners

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Virtus Investment Partners paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Virtus Investment Partners's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Virtus Investment Partners has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Virtus Investment Partners worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Virtus Investment Partners that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Virtus Investment Partners more closely.

So while Virtus Investment Partners looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Virtus Investment Partners has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here