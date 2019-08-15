Be Sure To Check Out VST Industries Limited (NSE:VSTIND) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy VST Industries Limited (NSE:VSTIND) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 19th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

VST Industries's next dividend payment will be ₹95.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹95.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, VST Industries has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of ₹3433.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether VST Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for VST Industries

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. VST Industries is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NSEI:VSTIND Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at VST Industries, with earnings per share up 10.0% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, VST Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy VST Industries for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and VST Industries paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. To summarise, VST Industries looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

Ever wonder what the future holds for VST Industries? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.