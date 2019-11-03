Be Sure To Check Out Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 7th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of December.

Waterco's next dividend payment will be AU$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.05 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Waterco stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of A$2.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Waterco has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Waterco

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 82% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Waterco generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Waterco paid out over the last 12 months.

ASX:WAT Historical Dividend Yield, November 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Waterco's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Waterco has delivered 2.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Waterco an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Waterco's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Waterco, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

Want to learn more about Waterco? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.