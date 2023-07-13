‘Make sure he fries.’ Unsolved for years, a Charlotte murder case turns cold in court.

Justin Ervin was 20 years old and madly in love.

He and his girlfriend Shasta Rich had just finished up a Saturday night of laughing and celebrating at Hooters for her little brother Christopher’s 15th birthday.

It was late by the time they said goodbye to her family and hopped in her silver still-new Ford Mustang to drive home.

Just before 1 a.m., Dec. 10, 2005, Ervin stopped at Sam’s Mart gas station in northwest Charlotte to buy a pack of cigarettes. He ran in while 17-year-old Rich waited in the car.

Outside, she saw a friend and said hello. When she saw his eyes go wide, she whipped her head around, she’d later tell her family.

Something was wrong.

Devalos Perkins' Purgatory

This 4-part news series by The Charlotte Observer examines how a cold case murder devolved into a man’s decade-long purgatory in jail, mental health hospitals and court. This chapter of the series focuses on the night of the murder in 2005 and the journey of the victims’ loved ones toward justice. In Chapter 1, we told the story of Perkins spiraling in solitary confinement and his doomed years awaiting trial. With no end in sight, prosecutors have yet to prove his guilt. Our investigation digs into how one provision of North Carolina law threatens to keep him in purgatory forever.