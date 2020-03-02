It sure looks like both Buttigieg and Klobuchar are headed for Biden's Texas rally

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is a confirmed "yes" for former Vice President Joe Biden's rally Monday night, and it looks like former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be joining them both.

Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 race on Sunday night, and Klobuchar followed Monday afternoon, with the senator's campaign quickly confirming she'd endorse Biden at his Dallas rally ahead of Super Tuesday. And after The Washington Post's Matt Viser noted a chartered plane was headed from South Bend to Dallas later Monday evening, CNN's Abby D. Phillip reported Buttigieg would be making an appearance. It's set to be a "unity rally of sorts," as CNN's Jeff Zeleny put it.









There's a charter plane scheduled to go from South Bend to Dallas this evening, arriving not long after Biden's rally begins. The Buttigieg team has been silent about this for hours but it's possible Biden does what few have been able to: Bring Klobuchar and Buttigieg together. pic.twitter.com/j2Xcc1WhBv — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 2, 2020

Buttigieg and Klobuchar both left the race just before 14 states were set to vote and decide where a third of the Democratic delegates would land come convention time.

