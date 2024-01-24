Sure, why not? Now there's a 'Stanley cup' for babies.

Goo goo. Gaga. Baby wants Stanley cup. We're teaching 'em young to join the latest trends. Fisher Price / handout

Goo goo gaga.

Baby want Stanley cup.

Give baby Stanley cup! Goo goo gaga!

Like it or not, people care about Stanley cups. Which is why Fisher-Price just came out with a new toy aimed at toddlers designed to look like a Stanley cup.

After all, the Stanley is quite the trend. Just consider the latest headlines:

Now, babies and toddlers can get in on it.

According to Fisher-Price's description, the cup features two buttons that will light up or play "20+ songs, sounds, and learning phrases that introduce the alphabet, counting, and colors."

This isn't an official partnership with Stanley, but it's very clearly inspired by the viral cups. (It's officially called the "Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug.")

Fisher-Price has made toys that model products that little kids see their parents using, like their "work from home" toy.

The Stanley-like cup has a rattle and a flip top that goes between tan and green to show coffee or matcha. It doesn't actually hold water.

The toy is only $9.99 (Toys are so cheap now! That's why your kid has so much of this stuff!)

It isn't shipping just yet but will be available on Amazon soon.

Is this all some nightmare sign of late-stage capitalism? Sure, but I also guarantee a toddler is going to love it. Goo goo gaga.

