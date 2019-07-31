Surevin BPO Services Limited (NSE:SUREVIN) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Surevin BPO Services Limited (NSE:SUREVIN) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SUREVIN is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Surevin BPO Services here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the past couple of years, SUREVIN has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 37%, which is an notable feat for the company. SUREVIN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SUREVIN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SUREVIN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.54x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:SUREVIN Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

