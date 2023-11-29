Surf’s up: There’s a new car wash coming to this bustling road in the Midlands

Surf’s up, Lexington County. There’s a new car wash headed your way.

Hang 10 Car Wash is planning a facility in the 4400 block of Augusta Road in Lexington County. It would be right across the road from the Barnyard Flea Market. Other businesses in the area include a McDonald’s, a Burger King and a Murphy USA gas station, among a number of others.

Hang 10 is a new car wash company that is planning locations up and down the East Coast, according to its website. Aside from Lexington, there are South Carolina sites planned in Myrtle Beach and Summerville, as well as locations in Virginia, Florida and New Jersey.

The company touts a Shaka Club membership program that would offer customers car washes for less than $1 a day.

Earlier this year, Hang 10 sponsored a truck in a NASCAR truck series, driven by Joey Logano, that won a race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Hang 10 would be coming to a busy stretch of road in Lexington County. About 29,000 cars per day travel down that part of Augusta Road, per state Department of Transportation statistics.

There have been a host of new car washes either opened or planned in the Midlands in the last two years. Most recently, Tidal Wave Auto Spa touted plans for two new spots in Lexington County: one at the coming Platt Springs Crossing development in Red Bank and another in the 2300 block of Augusta Highway near Lexington High School.