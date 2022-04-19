Surf Pines man sentenced to prison for producing child pornography

Apr. 19—A Surf Pines man received a 17-year sentence in federal prison on Monday for producing child pornography.

Kirk Richard Cazee, 60, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Portland for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of two girls younger than 16.

He had been indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018 on 10 counts that covered producing, receiving, possessing and transporting child pornography. As part of a plea deal, Cazee pleaded guilty to two counts of producing the pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland said that from about 2006 to 2010 Cazee posed online as, alternately, a young man and a teenage boy to get teenage girls to trust him and send him sexual images of themselves.

"In at least one instance, Cazee mailed a webcam and a teddy bear to a minor victim and convinced her to produce sexually explicit videos for him using the webcam," the agency said in a statement.

The victims spoke at the sentencing hearing. One was 15 when Cazee manipulated her into believing she had developed an online relationship with a young man. Cazee later led her to believe that the boy had died of cancer. Only when federal investigators contacted her did she learn what Cazee had put her through.

Kevin Sonoff, the public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon, said of the victims' statements, "I think all of us were very impressed and moved by their composure and courage that they demonstrated today."

The sentencing comes more than a year after the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned Cazee's Circuit Court convictions for "peeping Tom" crimes that he committed from about 2014 to 2017.

Cazee had been caught lurking around homes in his neighborhood, peeking into windows, and recording victims in states of undress and engaged in private, sometimes sexual behavior.

A jury found Cazee guilty of more than 20 counts that involved invading personal privacy, criminal trespass, stalking and using a child in a display of sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 35 years.

The appeals court found that Cazee's cellphone, which contained pornographic videos of underage girls, had been seized without probable cause. Once the incriminating cellphone evidence, and the evidence that stemmed from it, was deemed off-limits, the victims' testimony could not be substantiated. The case was dismissed.

Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown praised federal prosecutors for pursuing a case against Cazee. "I was glad to see him get what he got," Brown said.

Some of Cazee's Clatsop County victims were present at his sentencing on Monday, Brown said.

With credit for time served, Cazee will be in his mid-70s when he is released. "The world will be a better place for that length of time," Brown said.