Surf rescue in progress at Ocean Beach near Lincoln Stairwell

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A surf rescue is in progress Sunday at Ocean Beach near Lincoln Stairwell, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The victim, a single swimmer, was located by SFFD rescue swimmers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The victim has been secured out of the water and will be OK, according to SFFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

