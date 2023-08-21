Surface-to-air missiles are getting a workout in the Ukraine war — and not just shooting down enemy missiles and aircraft

Surface-to-air missiles have terrorized the skies — and some unexpected land targets — of the Ukraine war. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Surface-to-air missiles have been critical defensive weapons in the war in Ukraine.

But reports show both Russia and Ukraine are also using SAMs to hit land targets.

Both sides have repurposed SAMs, like Russia's S-400s and Ukraine's S-200s, for these strikes.

Surface-to-air missiles have seen widespread use throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, striking down aircraft and protecting cities from vicious drone and missile attacks. Ukraine's mix of Soviet and Western air defenses keep the enemy air force at bay while Russia's formidable defenses threaten Ukrainian aviation, leaving control of the sky contested.

But as much as surface-to-air missiles, or SAMs, have played a critical role in defense missions, both Russia and Ukraine have repurposed some of their supply for an unintended use: offensive surface-to-surface attacks.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Soviet-era SAMs, like the Buk and S-300 systems, have battled not just Russian aircraft but also regular drone and missile barrages, but this defense has come at a cost. Ukrainian forces have depleted much of their inventory of the Soviet-era SAMs and are relying more heavily now on the US and other NATO partners for air-defense capabilities, like NASAMS and Patriots, and interceptors.

Russia, on the other hand, has fielded not just older S-300 but also the newer, more expensive, and more impressive S-400 Triumf, a mobile, long-range SAM system. An upgrade over the earlier S-300, the S-400 is highly regarded as a defensive system and is adept at targeting and destroying various aircraft and drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

A S-200 surface-to-air missile system. Getty Images

Same missiles, different targets

Reports indicate that over the course of the war, both sides have been finding new uses for SAMs. On Sunday, a UK intelligence update said there were increasing reports of surface-to-air missiles striking land targets inside Russian-controlled territory. Ukraine has reportedly been using old S-200 SAMs "as a ground attack ballistic missile."

Russian state media TASS said claimed it thwarted the attack by intercepting the missile, which was aimed at occupied Crimea.

Weeks before this incident in July, video surfaced online of Ukraine allegedly using an S-200 to hit a sawmill in Russia. It is unclear if that target was intentionally struck or if the irregular use of the missile, which could impact accuracy, led to the mill being unintentionally hit.

The use of air-defense missiles like the S-200 to hit land targets inside Russian-controlled territory might seem like a head scratcher, especially as Ukraine's biggest concern remains Russia's superior air force and other airborne threats.

But Ukraine retired its S-200s over a decade ago, though it kept the batteries in its stockpiles and occasionally discussed potential reuse prior to Russia's full-scale invasion. The systems are relatively archaic, especially compared to newer defense systems, but that doesn't mean they don't have value.

Developed in the 1960s, S-200s feature built-in passive radar seekers, which require guidance from a separate radar to accurately hit targets. It is also theoretically possible to adjust a missile's internal system tracking speed and direction with a GPS guidance system. S-300s, on the other hand, feature a more streamlined targeting system. And Russian S-400s are even more capable. But the S-200s may still be useful on offense.

One potential reason for Ukraine's use of S-200s could be their range and their domestic availability. Long-range weapons like Storm Shadow missiles are provided by Western nations. The S-200s also don't come with conditions.

Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russian soil in recent months, arguing that Russian-controlled territory is fair game as Russia pummels Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on a daily basis, damaging infrastructure and inflicting casualties on civilians, but the US and other supporters have discouraged Ukraine from using Western weapons to strike targets inside Russia. With the S-200s, Ukraine can strike Russia without breaking any promises to its allies.

An aerial view of the damaged building after Russian missile attacks in Odessa, Ukraine on July 25, 2023. Multiple missile strikes on the city of Odessa, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, caused damage to at least 20 historic buildings including Odessa cathedral. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia, on the other hand, has been documented striking land targets and countering High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with its SAM systems, the latter mission making little sense.

The munitions launched by the HIMARS have a range of about 50 miles, so the S-400 — which is designed to strike at longer ranges — has trouble intercepting and successfully destroying the US-made rocket artillery.

Russia has also hammered Ukrainian cities with its air-defense missiles. Ukraine said earlier this year that Russia has been increasingly using S-400s and S-300s to conduct ground strikes because their stockpiles of precision guided missiles are running low. The constant bombardment of Ukraine since the early days of the war has depleted the stockpiles to the point where Moscow has had to rely on other assets, such as missiles meant for other tasks, like SAMs, and loitering munitions.

Russia has turned to weapons such as exploding one-way attack drones and Kh-22 anti-ship missiles for its land attacks. The latter is a Soviet-era, long-range missile designed to threaten aircraft carriers, but it has seen significant use against land targets in Ukraine, recently against the port city of Odessa in July of this year. When used for attacks against land targets, the supersonic weapons are notoriously inaccurate and cause massive collateral damage.

Though there is some difference between the Russian and Ukrainian approaches, the unconventional use of weapons like SAMs for targets they were not designed to strike speaks to the efforts on both side to batter then enemy with whatever is available.

