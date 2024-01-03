Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 prices slashed at Best Buy

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

For those who are looking for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals for the latest models of these Microsoft devices, Best Buy has them for you. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to $900, following a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is also available at $900, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $1,100. Rumors continue to swirl on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 and Microsoft Surface Pro 10 as they were unexpectedly absent at the 2023 Surface event, so the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 will remain as the go-to devices in these lines for now.

If you want to buy a Windows 11-powered machine from laptop deals, it would make sense to go with the brand behind the operating system. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for the usual tasks that you carry out for work or school, and it features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2256 x 1504 resolution that strikes a nice balance between productivity and portability. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will have ample space for your files with its 256GB SSD, and its battery can run for up to 18 hours on a single charge so you can keep using it while you’re on the go.

When you want to take advantage of tablet deals, you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution is excellent for watching streaming shows and making video calls, as it supports Dolby Vision for impressive picture quality. The laptop promises performance that’s extremely smooth with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. It’s also an excellent travel companion with its battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge. This offer is for only the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 itself though — if you want to transform it into a 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll have to shell out extra for its Type Cover.

