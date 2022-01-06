Northampton, MA --News Direct-- SCS Global Services

Surface Tech Completes EPD for JUNO C33 Supplementary Cementitious/Fine Aggregate Material

January 6, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Surface Tech announced today that it has completed the verification process to achieve an Environmental Product Declaration for JUNO C33 its advanced alternative supplementary cementitious/fine aggregate material (SCM). Surface Tech’s products and manufacturing processes were analyzed by SCS Global Services using life cycle assessment. SCS is a global leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental, sustainability, and food safety and quality performance claims.

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a transparent, objective report that details what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment across its entire life cycle. The EPD is an independently verified and registered document that can help construction projects earn credits for LEED v4 and other green building rating systems. EPDs satisfy the requirements of Product Category Rules (PCR) and follow international standards, including ISO 14044, ISO 14025, and ISO 21930.

“We applaud Surface Tech on its successful EPD verification, showcasing its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact through third-party certification,” said Keith Killpack, SCS Technical Director of Environmental Certification Services. “This new certification reinforces their dedication to being a leading environmentally-conscious organization.”

SCM products are gaining in importance as producers seek new ways to decrease the amount of cement used in concrete mixes. Cement production is recognized as one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse CO 2 gas emissions. Using less cement helps decrease CO 2 build-up in the atmosphere and helps the environment.

JUNO C33 can be used to partially substitute traditional cement binders and/or fine aggregates in standard concretes.

In addition to offsetting the use of traditional cement, the science behind JUNO C33 focuses its mineral material composition to increase the strength-bearing microstructure of concrete, making it stronger and last longer.

Story continues

JUNO C33 also has a positive impact on fresh concrete by maintaining the creaminess needed to allow grey concrete to go down the chute into the framework.

JUNO C33 is easily integrated into existing plant operations, including silo, hopper, supersacks, bags, and dissolvable bags. Using JUNO C33 as an SCM can also result in cost savings, depending on the mix design.

For more information on JUNO C33, visit surface-tech.com/concrete-juno-C33.

ABOUT SURFACE TECH

Surface Tech is a global leader in advanced additives for concrete and asphalt solutions. Innovation driven, the company provides proven solutions for the construction and building materials industry by focusing on Performance, Ease of Adoption, Sustainability and Cost Savings. Its offers products and services that address acute needs with innovative, highly researched and proven solutions. Learn more at surface-tech.com.

ABOUT SCS GLOBAL SERVICES

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.

READ MORE

Media Contact:

Stephanie Flynn, sflynn@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/surface-tech-completes-epd-for-juno-c33-supplementary-cementitious-fine-aggregate-material-887087650