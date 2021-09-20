Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Surface Transforms Plc's (LON:SCE) future prospects. Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. The UK£134m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£2.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£3.0m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Surface Transforms' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Surface Transforms, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£2.4m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Surface Transforms' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

