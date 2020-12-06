Surfer escapes shark attack in South Australia

File image - Ian Waldie/Getty Images

A surfer has managed to escape a shark attack on the coast of South Australia.

The 29-year-old man is understood to have been bitten by a great white shark in Kangaroo Island waters on Sunday afternoon (local time).

He was airlifted to hospital in Adelaide after emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm, with reports a surfer had been bitten.

"The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote," South Australia Police said.

"Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was then airlifted to Adelaide for treatment."

Police said the local man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police, the department of Fisheries and the local council are erecting signs to close D'Estrees Bay beach.

Swimmers have been urged to avoid the area following the attack.

The latest attack comes weeks after a man was killed by a shark at Western Australia's popular Cable Beach.