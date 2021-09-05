Surfer killed in shark attack off Australian coast
A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off Australia's eastern coast Sunday as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father's Day.
Bobby Bell Day in Shelby, North Carolina, was about a lot of things, but most of all it was about the full circle of this Pro Football Hall of Famer’s life journey from segregation to celebration.
Only Murders in the Building costume designer Dana Covarrubias spoke to E! News exclusively about styling Selena Gomez for the Hulu series.
After announcing their fatherhood news last month, Chasten and Pete Buttigieg revealed the names of their newborn twins on Saturday
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy. The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”
Joaquin Niemann completed the fastest Tour round ever at East Lake and may or may not have gotten in trouble after his round.
Scientists said female boar strategically targetted wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.
The “Indinia” Hoosiers got off to a brutal start on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has Heisman talent, but against Tulane, he showed more issues than expected.
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the first of 10 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races.
Bubba Watson is making himself useful, and perhaps bringing some more eyes, at this week's Solheim Cup.
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
So how did Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton? A former Patriots mainstay claims that Mac Jones showed a much greater mastery of the offense. Linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently claimed that the rookie knew the offense so well that he was helping Newton learn the playbook. Jones was having fewer “mental errors,” per Ninkovich, along [more]
American tennis player Reilly Opelka joked that U.S. Open tickets sale must be struggling after he was fined $10,000 over a tote bag.
Paddy Pimblett has arrived in spectacular fashion as he took care of business in his UFC debut with a first-round TKO.
Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi
Dabo Swinney: 'That was a heavyweight fight'
It appears that Dru Mathis could be out for a while, and Kayvon Thibodeaux has some work to do in order to be back healthy against Ohio State.