Surfing fans knocked over at Hawaii's 'The Eddie' contest by huge waves, giant swell

Associated Press

One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day. The event — alternatively known simply as The Eddie — is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big-wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. “Large enough” means 20 feet (6 meters) by Hawaii measurements.