Surfing Santas founder named FLORIDA TODAY's 2023 Citizen of the Year

Countless people across the county give their time and effort each year to make life just a little bit better for their neighbors on the Space Coast, often with little fanfare or expectation of reward.

Some of Brevard County's greatest unsung heroes got a small measure of their due Thursday at FLORIDA TODAY's 30th annual Volunteer Recognition Awards, held at the Bernard Simpkins Fine Arts Center on Eastern Florida State College’s Cocoa campus.

George 'Surfing Santa' Trosset won the VRA Citizen of the Year.

This year's winners, selected by a FLORIDA TODAY panel from among a list of reader-submitted candidates, were:

2023 Citizen of the Year: George Trosset, founder of Surfing Santas

2023 Volunteer of the Year: Ramone Hemphill, founder of the 99th Squadron

2023 Business of the Year: Great Southeast Flooring America

2023 Organization of the Year: Family Promise of Brevard

Since 1992, the newspaper has sought to honor those in the community who have gone above and beyond the call to serve those in need and make Brevard a better place to live and work.

Citizen of the Year: George Trosset

Citizen of the Year George Trosset perhaps needs no introduction: You've probably heard of Surfing Santas, even if you don't live in Brevard.

What began in 2009 with only a couple of close relatives, Trosset and his team have turned into a bona fide phenomenon, annually drawing attention and thousands of spectators from around the world to the Space Coast.

"I'm just proud it's become a tradition for many, and I'm proud that it's turned into what it is," Trosset said Thursday from the podium. "I like to say Surfing Santas makes people smile, and I'm proud of that."

Merchandise sales along with donations generated by the event, held each year on Christmas Eve in Cocoa Beach, go to support the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, a local nonprofit that helps cancer patients get to and from medical treatments.

Also nominated for Citizen of the Year were Neal Johnson, creator of the Johnson Family Legacy Challenge for Brevard Zoo’s Aquarium Project, for his prodigious volunteer work; and Joe Steckler, founder of Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation and Helping Seniors of Brevard.

Volunteer of the Year: Ramone Hemphill

Pilot and Volunteer of the Year Ramone Hemphill founded the 99th Squadron in 2020 with $1,200 of his own money to help introduce aviation and flying to children from underserved communities who may not otherwise have had the chance.

Hemphill's nonprofit, named after the 99th Pursuit Squadron of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, offers free classes to children in grades 6 to 12 introducing them to the rigorous training needed to gain pilot certification.

VRA Winners were George Trosset, Citizen of the Year, Nelson Green of Great Southeast Flooring which one Business of the Year, Tara Pagliarini with Family Promise of Brevard named Organization of the Year, and Ramone Hemphill, Volunteer of the Year. Florida Today held the Volunteer Recognition Awards Ceremony at the Eastern Florida State College Cocoa campus Thursday night. (Credit: MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY)

"We've had a great amount of support throughout the community," said Hemphill, who works as an engineer for Northrop Grumman. "It's been amazing."

At the end of the five-week course, students are given the opportunity to take a supervised flight — and even take control of the plane — all in an effort to expose them to possible career paths they may never have considered, Hemphill said.

"I want them to ultimately make an informed decision as to whether aerospace is something for them, whether as a pilot or an aircraft controller or a mechanic, or whatever the case," he said.

The other Volunteer of the Year finalists were Kathy Matson, for her work with abused and neglected children through the Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office; and Robbie Robinson, for his anti-litter efforts in partnership with Keep Brevard Beautiful.

Business of the Year: Great Southeast Flooring America

Under owner and president Nelson Green, Great Southeast Flooring America annually gives out thousands of dollars in college scholarships to deserving Brevard high school students.

Green began the program in 2017 at Satellite High School, his alma mater, but soon expanded to all 16 Brevard County public high schools. By next year, the company will have donated a cumulative $96,000 to help local students further their educations.

"When I went to University of Florida, I went the first two years and ran out of money and had to drop out, and I had to work two years and then go back and finally finish. So when we were looking around for something to do, this was a no-brainer," Green said of the program. "It's been very fulfilling to us and we're really happy to do it."

The company's philanthropic efforts also include support for the Children's Hunger Project, local youth sports programs, the Brevard Zoo, the former Foosaner Art Museum, Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army.

The other finalists for Business of the Year were Slug-A-Bug and United Launch Alliance, for their financial support and volunteer efforts on behalf of numerous local charities.

Organization of the Year: Family Promise of Brevard

For over a decade, Family Promise of Brevard has helped to put roofs over the heads of struggling families across the county.

Focusing their efforts in the highest need communities in and around Cocoa, Family Promise — led by executive director Tara Pagliarini — will have helped serve around 2,500 families this past year. In addition to housing, it also helps families with healthcare, childcare, career and job opportunities and other services.

With its help, the group says, about 90% of the families it has served have been able to achieve and maintain stable housing.

"Over the past 10 years of serving families facing homelessness, we've really come away with two truths. The first is that true transformative change takes sacrifice, from the families we serve, from our organization, and from the community that's powering us," Pagliarini said Thursday.

"The second is the way to solve the housing crisis in Brevard for families, the simple answer is: together."

Other finalists for Organization of the Year include Children's Advocacy Center of Brevard, for its work with victims of child abuse; and Promise in Brevard, for its work with Brevard residents with disabilities.

