MarketWatch

All three major stock benchmarks ended sharply higher Monday, kicking off the week with gains as shares in the financials sector jumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up almost 619 points, or about 2%, while the S&P 500 climbed around 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 1.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The financials sector booked the biggest gains in the S&P 500 index, rising around 3.2% Monday, as Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase Co. and Citigroup Inc. each jumped ar