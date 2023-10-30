Surfside Beach Police sergeant arrested by SLED for alleged assault and battery

A Surfside Beach Police sergeant has been arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on charges of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

John Gambone, 51, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and later released on a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.

It is unclear what led to the charges. A message to SLED requesting information on the case was not immediately returned.

A message left Monday afternoon with Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hoffman and a city official also was not immediately returned.

Gambone is facing a lawsuit for alleged excessive force filed by an Horry County woman. The Surfside Police Department is also named in the suit filed Dec. 15 by Jessica Melton.

A message left Monday for Gambone’s attorney was not immediately returned.

The suit alleges that a violent take down during an August 2021 arrest left Melton with permanent brain and face injuries.

WBTW TV reported that city officials said Gambone is no longer with the police department.