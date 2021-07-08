Surfside condo collapse live updates: Death toll at 60; healing art; silent sorrows

David J. Neal
·4 min read
In this article:
Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble, but now do so without hope of finding anyone alive under the collapsed Champlain Towers South oceanfront condo tower in Surfside, the town immediately north of Miami Beach. Part of the apartment building with 12 residential floors collapsed June 24. The rest was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far on Thursday, July 8...

An Alabama doctor is the latest victim identified

Dr. Gary Cohen, 58, lived in Birmingham, worked there and in Tuscaloosa and was spending the night with his brother, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brad Cohen at Brad’s Champlain Towers South apartment. Gary’s wife and 12-year-old daughter were sleeping in Miami Beach. They were in South Florida visiting Gary and Brad’s father, who lives in Boynton Beach.

Gary Cohen was found Wednesday and has been identified, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday.

Brothers Brad, left, and Gary Cohen, both doctors and devoted fathers, are missing after the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed in Surfside.
Brothers Brad, left, and Gary Cohen, both doctors and devoted fathers, are missing after the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed in Surfside.

Read more about the Cohen brothers in a story by Herald Staff Writers Taylor Dolven, Martin Vassolo and Herald Writer Marie-Rose Sheinerman.

Six more victims found, Miami-Dade Mayor says

10:20 a.m.: Another six victims have been found, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at Thursday morning’s media briefing. Levine Cava said there are now 60 confirmed deaths, 35 of whom have been identified. In total, 200 people have been accounted for and, potentially, 80 are among the unaccounted.

Levine Cava said rabbis have been embedded with rescue workers to make sure the bodies found are treated in a manner consistent with Judaism’s guidelines. Among Surfside’s population of just under 6,000 are around 2,500 of the Jewish faith.

Rescue workers stopped at 1:20 a.m. for a moment of silence. It was exactly two weeks since part of South Florida’s world suddenly fell.

Read the full story on Thursday morning at the collapse site by Herald Writer Marie-Rose Sheinerman.

Surfside businesses rushed to help. But they need help themselves

Independent restaurants and stores surround familiar chain names (Publix, Starbucks, Flanigans) in Surfside’s two-block commercial area. And they rushed to help their neighbors in the wake of the June 24 tragedy.

But, “robust” described few Surfside businesses coming out of the pandemic. The secondary effects of the collapse — closed roads, damaged local psyche, 12 floors of residents who’ve lost everything — don’t help their health.

“There is no rule book for this, and I get it,” said Josh’s Deli owner Josh Marcus. “For some of us, we’ve watched our businesses disintegrate.”

Read the full story from Miami Herald staff writer Carlos Frias on Surfside’s businesses after the collapse.

Using art to help start the healing

The United Way of Miami-Dade has partnered with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald to bring artwork to Surfside survivors following the devastating condo collapse.

The program, HeARTs for Healing, invites you to upload a photo of your artwork via the Volunteer Miami portal website for “healing and hope.” The art is an effort to support survivors who have lost everything and grieving families who have learned the search for living victims is ending.

Read the full story by Herald Writer Asta Hemenway.

Sorrow and prayer as the search continues with a different focus

With the official loss of hope for finding survivors, faith took over to help handle the ubiquitous sorrow that settled over families, rescue workers, officials Wednesday evening.

They observed a moment of silence for those lost, the found and not yet found. Rescue workers from around the world stood in front of what had been 12 floors of homes, possessions and lives and prayed. Mourners did the same in English and Spanish at the Harding Avenue memorial created by those wishing to honor the dead did the same. Nuns passed out rosary beads.

Read the full story by Herald Staff Writers Martin Vassolo and Samantha Gross.

Champlain Towers South twin isn’t the same, some residents believe

While Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett has said repeatedly he wants closer scrutiny of Champlain Towers North, built at the same time and by the same folks as Champlain Towers South, the difference in the buildings’ condo associations gives some North Tower residents comfort that their building is fine.

Read the full story by Herald Staff Writers Aaron Leibowitz, Colleen Wright and Herald Writer Asta Hemenway.

