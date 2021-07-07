Surfside condo collapse live updates: Death toll at site now at 46, families told

David J. Neal
·3 min read

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far...

Tragedy’s death toll now at 46

9:40 a.m.: Ten more victims and additional human remains were found overnight in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah told families in a private briefing Wednesday.

The death toll in the Surfside building collapse now stands at 46 as of Wednesday morning, he said, adding that families of 32 of the victims have been notified. Since the demolition of the remaining part of the building Sunday night, 22 victims have been recovered from the rubble.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said later Wednesday this means 200 people are accounted for and 94 are not accounted for since the collapse.

Rescuers now have greater access to formerly unreachable layers beneath the concrete and steel debris, officials said. But Jadallah said Wednesday that rescuers equipped with cameras have yet to identify any voids, or spaces, in the rubble during initial searches of the new areas.

“It is compacted. It doesn’t appear that the areas we were able to locate have shown any voids,” he said.

Rescuers will continue searching the new areas, along with the rest of the rubble pile, he added. As of Tuesday, 109 people are still unaccounted for since the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday afternoon at a news briefing.

“Remember that we’ve been in a search and rescue since Day One,” Jadallah told the families Wednesday. “We haven’t transitioned. “

-- Martin Vassolo

Trying to get back to something resembling normalcy in Surfside

9:35 a.m.: Near the collapse site on Wednesday morning, command centers teemed with emergency officials clutching coffees as a handful of reporters awaited the 11 a.m. news briefing. The pace for search and recovery crews appears to have picked up since the remaining portion of the partially collapsed building was torn down on Sunday evening.

Nearly two weeks out from the collapse, life was still upended in Surfside, though residents and town officials have been drifting back toward some normal business.

Permitting and code compliance officials conducted business with a couple of residents shortly after Town Hall opened at 9 a.m., offering suggestions on how to hold large gatherings with traffic disrupted and beach access intermittent.

Across Collins Avenue, it was mostly police officers and volunteers at the community center, where loved ones first registered the status of missing persons in the frenetic aftermath of the collapse. A Miami-Dade County victim’s advocate picked through snacks laid out on a plastic table and took them away in a grocery bag, but hardly anyone came or went from what was once the center of confusion following the disaster.

— Ben Conarck

‘I have nothing of my parents.’ Survivors reflect after Surfside tower is demolished.

Mother, son among latest Surfside condo collapse victims identified. Death toll reaches 36

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll in Miami condo collapse rises by 10 to 46 people

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Search and rescue workers recovered an additional 10 victims from the rubble of the collapsed Miami area condo, bringing the death toll to 46, officials said on Tuesday. Search and rescue workers continued to sift through the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in warm, dry conditions as Tropical Storm Elsa battered western Florida on the opposite side of the state, moving further away from the site. "The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a briefing.

  • More bodies found in Florida condo tower collapse, first funeral held

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Search and rescue teams pulled the remains of eight more victims from the ruins of a Florida condominium tower on Tuesday, able to penetrate deeper into the site after demolition of a fragile section that had remained standing. With a confirmed death toll now of 36, 109 people who may have been inside Champlain Towers South when it fell on June 24 are still considered missing. "I ask all of you around the world who continue to follow this story, please keep these victims in your hearts and prayers," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

  • Mother, son among latest Surfside condo collapse victims identified. Death toll reaches 36

    The bodies of a mother and son who were reported missing after the Surfside building collapse have been recovered, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.

  • 10 more bodies found in Miami-area condo collapse; death toll reaches 46

    Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: 10 more bodies recovered from rubble, bringing death toll to 46

    Rescue crews found 10 additional victims in the rubble of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, apartment complex, raising the death toll to 46, officials said Wednesday. The news comes after eight bodies were recovered on Tuesday, four in the morning and four in the evening, officials said in several press conferences. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday that 109 remained unaccounted for.

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘Horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • 8 Bodies Recovered in Condo Rubble, Marking Highest Number of Victims Found in a Day Since Collapse

    "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said after the death toll rose to 36

  • The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

    The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

  • 10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll now at 46

    The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46, scores still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim.

  • Siemens lands $3.4 billion hybrid train order from U.S. Amtrak

    Siemens Mobility said on Wednesday it had landed a $3.4 billion order from U.S. national rail transportation company Amtrak for 73 trains that will be powered by hybrid engines. The order for the trains, which will play a transport corridor in the U.S. northeast, has an option to be expanded by up to 140 more units, Siemens Mobility said in a statement. Siemens Mobility said the order, its largest ever in the United States, would include maintenance and service.

  • After demolition of Surfside condo, more victims are being found in original rubble

    The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that eight more bodies have been found.

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

    Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Eight More Bodies Have Been Found Tuesday In The Rubble Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

    Thirteen days into the search, a fire official said rescue crews had not come across "anything positive" that could suggest more survivor in the rubble.View Entire Post ›

  • Death toll from Surfside building collapse climbs to 46

    Rescue workers pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 46, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing Wednesday.The latest: 32 victims have been identified and next of kin have been notified, Levine Cava said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Our first responders have truly searched that pile every day since the collapse as if they’re searching for thei

  • ‘Significant concerns’ over Florida condo near collapsed Miami building

    Surfside mayor says Champlain Towers North is ‘essentially the same building, built by the same developer’ Rescuers search for victims in Surfside, Florida, on Monday. Photograph: Carl Juste/AP Florida officials have said they have “significant concerns” regarding the structural integrity of another condominium near the Champlain Towers South building, which collapsed almost two weeks ago, killing at least 36 people. Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, said Tuesday that a review is being conduct

  • Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

    As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast

    A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages. Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but moved ashore as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday in its 11 a.m. advisory. The storm made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County with a maximum sustained winds clocking 65 mph (105 kph).

  • Novak Djokovic lives up to his Wimbledon favourite tag as he cruises into semi-finals

    There was a point in what looked to be a horribly lopsided first set when even the summoning of a great Hungarian victory on an English greensward might not have been enough to inspire Marton Fucsovics to an unlikely victory but there was no need to invoke memories of Ferenc Puskas side’s 6-3 Wembley win in 1953 as defending champion, Novak Djokovic, wobbled of his own accord, using up six set points before claiming that opening set and setting himself on the way towards yet another Sunday Wimbl