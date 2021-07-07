Surfside condo residents will get up to $10,000 in insurance payouts to find temporary housing and up to $2,000 to arrange funerals

A bed can be seen in a split-open apartment as rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Condo residents from the collapsed Surfside condo will be given up to $10,000 to find new homes.

Those who need to arrange funerals for loved ones who died in the collapse will get up to an additional $2,000.

The death toll from the collapse at Surfside has gone up to 36, per Reuters.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Funds are on the way to help residents from the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo.

On July 2, Miami-Dade judge Michael Hanzman authorized payments of up to $10,000 for each condo resident who now needs to search for a new home, per the Miami Herald. An extra $2,000 will be given to those who have to arrange for the funeral of loved ones who died in the building collapse on June 24.

Hanzman authorized for the payments to come through a court-appointed receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg.

The claims will be handled on a need basis and Goldberg will have the discretion to apportion the sums, Hanzman said in a recording of the court proceedings posted by the Miami Herald. About $3 million are available in insurance funds, per the Miami Herald.

The AP reported on July 3 that many survivors of the building collapse are now homeless and have lost almost all their material possessions.

The death toll from the collapse at Surfside has gone up to 36, per Reuters. This updated number came after eight more bodies were recovered from the rubble on Tuesday.

There are still 109 people missing. Rescuers participating in search-and-rescue efforts believe few survivors will be found from here out. A fragile stack of the condominium that still stood was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

The condo's owners filed a class-action lawsuit against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association on June 26. They are seeking more than $5 million in damages.

Investigations are ongoing into why the condo collapsed, but multiple reasons have been floated as possibilities. These include allegations in a lawsuit filed by Champlain Towers resident Steve Rosenthal that the weight added to the condominium from roof repairs "broke the spine" of the building, and that the construction of a luxury project nearby caused the building to shake, weakening its structural integrity.

A 2020 study found the land around the Surfside condo was "sinking," but the Florida International University professor behind the study, Shimon Wdowinski, told campus news site FIU News that the land shifting would not have been the only cause of the building cave-in.

Read the original article on Insider