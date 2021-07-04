Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan

Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)

  • With storm looming, demolition of collapsed Miami condo to start Sunday

    Demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of a collapsed condo building in Miami on Sunday ahead of an approaching storm that added to worries that the damaged structure could come down on its own, officials said Saturday.

  • Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

    An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January, the city said in a news release. Officials did not immediately release details about the structural problems that prompted the evacuation, but the building had reported millions of dollars in damage from 2017's Hurricane Irma.

  • Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

    The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area."Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.

  • Engineers evaluate demolition options to prevent 'mess of immense proportion' in Surfside

    Engineers were evaluating options Friday for demolishing the remaining portion of a condo building that partially collapsed outside Miami last week.

  • Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 22

    More bodies have been found in the rubble of last week's condominium collapse near Miami, Florida as the search for survivors wears on.Nobody has been pulled alive from the ruins since the early hours of the disaster, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South tower crumbled in the town of Surfside.Around two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far, including a 7-year-old girl, and over 120 remain unaccounted for.Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava announced Friday she had authorized demolition of the rest of the building - as safety concerns suspended search and rescue the day prior."This afternoon I signed an emergency order authorizing the demolition of the building in the interest of public health and safety, as soon as engineers sign off on the next steps to begin the demolition process."All residents of the nearby Crestview Towers were also ordered to evacuate on Friday after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems.Adding to the urgency of search and rescue efforts is Hurricane Elsa, which could strike South Florida within days.Investigators have still not determined what caused the 40-year-old condo complex to cave in, in one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history.

  • Florida condo deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

    The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. (July 2)

  • Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

    Rescue crews made way for demolition teams at the site of a collapsed South Florida condo building as officials shifted their focus to bringing down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission was suspended Saturday afternoon so workers could begin the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives awaiting word on missing loved ones. Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail.

  • Where’s Tropical Storm Elsa, and where could it go? Here’s what the forecast track shows

    Here’s what to know about the path of the storm.