Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan

The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area."Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.