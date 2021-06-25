Miami-area condo collapse: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts continue

At least four people are dead and 159 others unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts continue in the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., north of Miami.

“Unfortunately this has been a tragic night,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference early Friday morning.

The number of people who are unaccounted for rose to 159 overnight, the mayor said.

Heavy machinery was brought in to assist in the rescue efforts, which she described as “very active” as they entered a second full day.

Rescue workers pull a body out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Surfside, Fla., Thursday. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 130 firefighters are involved in the search, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Ray Jadallah said.

Most are using “light” equipment, such as drills and hand axes, as well as dogs and sonar, as they work through the wreckage.

About 55 of the building's 136 units collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Nearly three dozen people were pulled from the rubble by mid-morning Thursday, but no new rescues were reported Friday.

Three more bodies were removed overnight, and Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said authorities were working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the victims.

Still, officials said some survivors might be found.

“We still have hope that we will find people alive,” Cava said.

Rescue workers continue to hear sounds amid the rubble, but Jadallah cautioned that they were not necessarily human sounds, but could also be twisting metal and shifting debris.

“Every time we hear a sound, we concentrate on those areas,” Jadallah said.

On Thursday afternoon, President Biden authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts, as well as help displaced families.

It's unclear what caused the building, which was built in 1981, to collapse.

A researcher at Florida International University told USA Today that the building has been sinking into the wetlands at an alarming rate since the 1990s, according to a 2020 study conducted by the school. But it's too soon to say whether that contributed to its collapse.

Story continues

Part of the 12-story oceanfront condo that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., early Thursday. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Barry Cohen, one of the building's residents, told the Associated Press that he and his wife were asleep when he heard what he thought was a crack of lightning. The couple went onto their balcony, then opened the door to the building’s hallway to a "gaping hole of rubble.” They were eventually rescued by firefighters using a cherry picker.

Cohen, a former vice mayor of Surfside, said he raised concerns years ago about whether nearby construction might be causing damage to the building after seeing cracks in the pavement by the pool.

Pamela Ramis, a Surfside, Fla., resident who lives across the street from the collapsed building, told Yahoo News that she was awoken around 1:30 a.m. when her own building started to shake.

When she went outside, she saw the dust and debris and realized the building had collapsed.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Ramis said. “I thought something had exploded, a missile, I don’t know. I never imagined witnessing something like this, especially here in the U.S.”

A rescue worker searches the rubble for survivors with a dog after the collapse. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

She said she could hear the search and rescue dogs barking shortly after they arrived.

“I think the dogs arrived around 5 a.m. and they were barking so much,” Ramis said. “Every time I heard a bark I felt anguish because I knew they were probably finding bodies.”

— Laura Ramirez-Feldman contributed reporting

____

Read more from Yahoo News: