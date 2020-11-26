SurfStitch launches its own app to enrich customer experience

·5 min read

Australian coastal lifestyle brand expands their digital channels through partnership with Tryzens and Poq.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurfStitch, the Australian based coastal lifestyle platform, has launched their own brand-new app in partnership with digital commerce agency Tryzens and appCommerce platform Poq to enhance the experience for their loyal following of customers and support their digital flagship. The new app provides an intuitive experience for customers that is uniquely SurfStitch while also leveraging new features such as shoppable stories and rich content experiences to provide an additional channel for customers to shop and connect with the brand, and all just in time for holiday trade.

SurfStitch launches its own app to enrich customer experience
SurfStitch launches its own app to enrich customer experience

Since its inception as a back-garden business located in a garage, SurfStitch has grown to become a top-tier ecommerce platform that is respected in the market and has a following in excess of two million customers. Over the years the business has increased its partnerships to include over 300 different brands, such as Vans, Converse and Stussy, all providing a different, unique story to reflect its customers' overarching passion for a coastal lifestyle. Its success has allowed it to develop a strong customer base located across Australia, New Zealand and in international markets.

To develop the new app, SurfStitch selected the Poq appCommerce platform because of its strong market credentials and rich, native functionality that is used by many well-known brands across the world to engage the customer. As SurfStitch's digital commerce partner, Tryzens delivered the design, build and launch of the App working alongside the talented team at SurfStitch. Tryzens were a logical fit to deliver the project because of their work in supporting SurfStitch's eCommerce platform and because of their role as a Global Solution Partner for Poq. Tryzens Live Operations team also provide 24/7 support to ensure the ecommerce and AppCommerce platforms are available and performing well, maintaining and enhancing customer experience based around a strategic roadmap.

Justin Hillberg, Managing Director at SurfStitch comments:

"For us, the launch of our App is all about improving the range of channels that we are available on to meet our customers and engage with them wherever they like to be active. Apps offer a different opportunity to communicate and build rapport, improving relevance for our customers by offering unique experiences that in turn help build loyalty and lifetime value. As a pureplay brand, we're always looking for new ways to evolve our online experience and drive engagement deeper. With digital being the only business model able to trade effectively around the clock, we felt like now was the right time to launch an app and capitalise on the huge online growth that has been seen this year with customers flocking to online channels. For us, working with Tryzens and Poq was a perfect fit because of their experience working with some of the world's most well-known retailers and proven ability to deliver."

Andy Burton, CEO of Tryzens added: "SurfStitch is such an iconic brand and business whose values and spirit add tangible benefit to the Brands they take to market. Collaborating closely with the team at SurfStitch, and through our partnership with Poq, we are delighted to have been able to bring their vision to life in adding a new and differentiated channel to delight their customers with curated content and new levels of interaction that complements their eCommerce platform. Surfstitch is rightly recognised as a leader in digital commerce and we are proud to play our part in helping keep the innovation at the forefront of their business model and ensuring the underpinning technologies are operating around the clock."

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer at Poq says: "It has been a delight to partner with Tryzens to support SurfStitch in the launch of their app as an exciting new digital channel to market for their customers to enhance and extend to their current engagement and shopping options. We look forward to the app becoming a vital and highly performant part of the digital experience for SurfStitch and their customers."

About SurfStitch

We're all about those feel-good, Saturday state of mind moments and use our selection of over 300 brands and their stories to provide you with the goods that best reflect your unique identity. Surf may be in our name, though we have grown to embrace the cultures that surround it. Be it fashion, travel, art, music or beyond, we stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends to help connect you with the same positive, passionate mindsets our brand stands by. SurfStitch is proud to be part of the Alquemie Group, a new portfolio of leading premium brands.

About Tryzens

Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that take a holistic approach to growing businesses based on digital-first principles. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate and focused on identifying and implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels to delight customers no matter how or where customers choose to buy.

With offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world's most successful retailers and brand owners including Cotton On Group, Sweaty Betty, Liberty London, T.M.Lewin, R.M Williams and Treasury Wine Estates to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences.

https://tryzens.com/

Press contacts:

Tryzens
Holly Mercer / Avinash Nandra
Spreckley
T: +44 (0)207 388 9988
E: tryzens@spreckley.co.uk

SurfStitch:
Hannah Devereux:
THEY Agency
T: +61 (0) 422 003 873
E. hannah@theytheagency.com.au

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surfstitch-launches-its-own-app-to-enrich-customer-experience-301181049.html

SOURCE Tryzens

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Mexico's president again declines to recognize Biden win

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday again declined to congratulate Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election, making him stand out increasingly among world leaders who have withheld their recognition. Speaking shortly after China's President Xi Jinping congratulated Biden for his victory, Lopez Obrador reiterated that it would be wrong to offer congratulations until the electoral process has been formally concluded. "We do not agree with offering congratulations in advance," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Trump's inner circle is telling him that Giuliani and the rest of his legal team are making him look like an idiot, report says

    As of Thursday, none of the Trump campaign's 22 lawsuits challenging the 2020 presidential election results have been successful.

  • Americans 'won't stand' for election results not being honored: Biden

    US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans "won't stand" for the results of the November 3 election not being honored.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

    Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then. "We have to reconsider the terms of further participation in the (ISS) programme and focus on the implementation of orbital station programmes," Vladimir Solovyov, deputy head of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, was quoted as saying by the Scientific Russia internet portal.

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • Giuliani thinks Trump ‘may have won Virginia’ despite Biden winning state by nearly half a million votes

    Ex-New York mayor Giuliani continues to spread false information regarding 2020 election

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff of Georgia holds drive-through event to ‘inspire people out to the polls’

    Jon Ossoff, one of the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state. By holding various socially distanced events all over Georgia to connect with voters, Ossoff hopes the more engagement he has with residents will translate to&nbsp; historic voter turnout in the Jan. 5 runoff.

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Academic says Iran detention was 'long and traumatic'

    British-Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert endured two years of "incredible hardship".

  • Obama Claims Evangelical Latinos Disregarded Trump’s Racism Because of Views on ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay Marriage’

    Former President Obama claimed on Wednesday that evangelical Latino voters chose President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump backs their views on abortion and gay marriage.While Trump lost the 2020 election, he gained support among Latino voters according to exit polls and voting data in counties with large Hispanic populations. For example, in 93-percent Hispanic Zapata County in Texas, Trump won by six percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016 by 33 percentage points."People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama commented on the podcast The Breakfast Club. "But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics."Obama continued, "The fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or…puts undocumented workers in cages—they think that's less important than [that] he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion." (The "cages" Obama refers to were in fact built during his administration, as chain-link enclosures meant to temporarily house illegal immigrants at border facilities.)Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign's director of rapid response for Spanish media, disputed Obama's claim."Our Hispanic advertising and communications largely focused on economic issues, public safety, Latin America, and socialism," Sopo wrote in an email to National Review. "We never ran a single ad that even mentioned gay marriage, and while our surrogates did address abortion in media appearances, our only advertising on the topic was limited to a modest radio buy in New Mexico. "According to Sopo, who was involved in the production of Spanish-language campaign advertisements, the campaign emphasized different topics for outreach to various Latino groups."In states like Texas and Arizona, where Latinos are predominantly Mexican-American, the President's strong border policies and measures to combat poverty were very popular," Sopo said. "Meanwhile, law and order was a top priority for voters in areas with large Puerto Rican communities, such as Orlando and Philadelphia."Meanwhile, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have widely cited the "socialist" leanings of some progressive Democrats to explain their support for Trump.Trump supported abortion rights before the 2016 campaign, but pivoted towards the pro-life movement and has courted the backing of pro-life organizations. The Trump campaign did not speak about marriage rights at all during the election.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), criticized Obama's comments as "condescending."> Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say. Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America https://t.co/IqUdbx5FB7> > -- Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 25, 2020"Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say," Hawley wrote on Twitter. "Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America."

  • Buried under a Serbian cornfield, Roman military headquarters slowly sheds its secrets

    Buried under a Serbian cornfield close to a coalmine, the well-preserved remains of a Roman legion's headquarters are being excavated by archaeologists who say its rural location makes it unique. Covering an estimated 3,500 square meters, the headquarters - or principium - belonged to the VII Claudia Legion. There are over 100 recorded principiums across the territory of the Roman empire, but almost all are buried under modern cities, said Miomir Korac, lead archaeologist of digs there and at the Roman provincial capital Viminacium that the compound served.

  • Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

    The Brazilian man who previously confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil's Goiás state has admitted that he also raped the Japanese woman, according to a statement from local police. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he used Akamatsu's blouse to strangle her, and hadn't said that he raped her. Akamatsu moved to the city of Abadiania to seek treatment for her skin cancer after she survived a nuclear accident in Japan.

  • 'You won't have to concede': How Donald Trump was nudged towards transition

    It may never be known whether Donald Trump truly believed he won the 2020 US election, or if the last two weeks have been an extended face-saving exercise. Some senior Republicans, who have remained publicly silent, viewed the president's legal assault on the electoral system as akin to a tantrum, or to him working through the various stages of grief. Whatever his motivation, the president's decision on Monday to accept the formal transition process marked the end of an extraordinary interregnum. It began on Nov 7 when all major US television networks "called" the election for Joe Biden. At this point, it is traditional for one candidate to concede, although it is simply a custom. Instead, Mr Trump began making allegations of widespread voter fraud, and assembled a legal team to overturn counts in various battleground states. Three dozen cases were filed in six states. The vast majority were rejected by a judge, or withdrawn. Not a single case of voter fraud was upheld by a court. One legal expert described the strategy as like "throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks, which I tell my law students is never a good strategy." Mr Trump became increasingly frustrated with his legal team. But the frustration went both ways, and several lawyers withdrew from representing him in court. Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's personal lawyer, seized control. His all-out attack culminated in a bizarre, hour-long press conference on Nov 19. The claims Mr Giuliani made about voter fraud were overshadowed when black hair dye rolled down his cheeks. At the same event Sidney Powell, another firebrand lawyer, made claims including that voting software had been created at the direction of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. Mr Giuliani later distanced himself from her, saying Ms Powell was "not a member of the Trump Legal Team". Then, on Monday, a number of things collided to force Mr Trump's hand. Rush Limbaugh, the massively popular conservative radio talk show host, and friend of the president, issued a rare attack.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • El Paso lawyered up to try and collect $570,000 owed to the city by the Trump campaign from a rally 2 years ago

    The city council hired the lawyers to collect the Trump campaign debt days after the National Guard was sent to help with bodies of COVID-19 victims.

  • Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Nebraska accused of chasing a Black woman while holding a chainsaw

    Daniel Stueck is accused of moving a chainsaw "up and down in a cutting motion" against his Black neighbor, according to the Kansas City Star.