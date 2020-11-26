Australian coastal lifestyle brand expands their digital channels through partnership with Tryzens and Poq.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurfStitch, the Australian based coastal lifestyle platform, has launched their own brand-new app in partnership with digital commerce agency Tryzens and appCommerce platform Poq to enhance the experience for their loyal following of customers and support their digital flagship. The new app provides an intuitive experience for customers that is uniquely SurfStitch while also leveraging new features such as shoppable stories and rich content experiences to provide an additional channel for customers to shop and connect with the brand, and all just in time for holiday trade.

SurfStitch launches its own app to enrich customer experience

Since its inception as a back-garden business located in a garage, SurfStitch has grown to become a top-tier ecommerce platform that is respected in the market and has a following in excess of two million customers. Over the years the business has increased its partnerships to include over 300 different brands, such as Vans, Converse and Stussy, all providing a different, unique story to reflect its customers' overarching passion for a coastal lifestyle. Its success has allowed it to develop a strong customer base located across Australia, New Zealand and in international markets.

To develop the new app, SurfStitch selected the Poq appCommerce platform because of its strong market credentials and rich, native functionality that is used by many well-known brands across the world to engage the customer. As SurfStitch's digital commerce partner, Tryzens delivered the design, build and launch of the App working alongside the talented team at SurfStitch. Tryzens were a logical fit to deliver the project because of their work in supporting SurfStitch's eCommerce platform and because of their role as a Global Solution Partner for Poq. Tryzens Live Operations team also provide 24/7 support to ensure the ecommerce and AppCommerce platforms are available and performing well, maintaining and enhancing customer experience based around a strategic roadmap.

Justin Hillberg, Managing Director at SurfStitch comments:

"For us, the launch of our App is all about improving the range of channels that we are available on to meet our customers and engage with them wherever they like to be active. Apps offer a different opportunity to communicate and build rapport, improving relevance for our customers by offering unique experiences that in turn help build loyalty and lifetime value. As a pureplay brand, we're always looking for new ways to evolve our online experience and drive engagement deeper. With digital being the only business model able to trade effectively around the clock, we felt like now was the right time to launch an app and capitalise on the huge online growth that has been seen this year with customers flocking to online channels. For us, working with Tryzens and Poq was a perfect fit because of their experience working with some of the world's most well-known retailers and proven ability to deliver."

Andy Burton, CEO of Tryzens added: "SurfStitch is such an iconic brand and business whose values and spirit add tangible benefit to the Brands they take to market. Collaborating closely with the team at SurfStitch, and through our partnership with Poq, we are delighted to have been able to bring their vision to life in adding a new and differentiated channel to delight their customers with curated content and new levels of interaction that complements their eCommerce platform. Surfstitch is rightly recognised as a leader in digital commerce and we are proud to play our part in helping keep the innovation at the forefront of their business model and ensuring the underpinning technologies are operating around the clock."

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer at Poq says: "It has been a delight to partner with Tryzens to support SurfStitch in the launch of their app as an exciting new digital channel to market for their customers to enhance and extend to their current engagement and shopping options. We look forward to the app becoming a vital and highly performant part of the digital experience for SurfStitch and their customers."

About SurfStitch

We're all about those feel-good, Saturday state of mind moments and use our selection of over 300 brands and their stories to provide you with the goods that best reflect your unique identity. Surf may be in our name, though we have grown to embrace the cultures that surround it. Be it fashion, travel, art, music or beyond, we stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends to help connect you with the same positive, passionate mindsets our brand stands by. SurfStitch is proud to be part of the Alquemie Group, a new portfolio of leading premium brands.

About Tryzens

Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that take a holistic approach to growing businesses based on digital-first principles. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate and focused on identifying and implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels to delight customers no matter how or where customers choose to buy.

With offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world's most successful retailers and brand owners including Cotton On Group, Sweaty Betty, Liberty London, T.M.Lewin, R.M Williams and Treasury Wine Estates to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences.

https://tryzens.com/

