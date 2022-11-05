Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares plunged 42% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$1.81. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 4.5% short of analyst estimates at US$20m, although at least statutory losses were marginally smaller than expected, at US$1.46 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Surgalign Holdings' twin analysts is for revenues of US$92.3m in 2023, which would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 42% to US$5.38. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$97.3m and losses of US$5.50 per share in 2023. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The consensus price target fell 63% to US$11.00, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Surgalign Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 8.6% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 29% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.5% annually. So it looks like Surgalign Holdings is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Surgalign Holdings' future valuation.

