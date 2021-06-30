Surge of deaths, hospitalizations in U.S., Canada due to historic West Coast heat wave

Chloe Xiang
·Reporter
·4 min read

An unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this week sent more than 1,000 people to emergency rooms and has been linked to at least 233 reported deaths in Canada.

Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees on Monday, a record-breaking high temperature for the city. Seattle, which has had only two other days in the last 50 years with temperatures in the triple digits, also reached a record high of 108 degrees on Monday.

The area is now cooling off, with Portland seeing its biggest overnight temperature drop on record, from 116 to 64 degrees, between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. However, the effects of the heat wave have been consequential.

According to an Oregon Health Authority report published on Tuesday, 459 people have gone to the emergency room or an urgent care clinic due to the excessive heat. There were at least 250 hospital visits on Monday alone, when temperatures were at their highest.

In Washington state, at least 676 people visited emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses between Friday and Sunday, with 81 of the visits leading to inpatient admission, Cory Portner, a spokesperson for the state’s department of health, told BuzzFeed News. This number is striking against the state’s past data, which shows that heat-related hospitalizations surpassed 51 patients per year only twice between 2000 and 2018.

Tracy Wallace, 42, puts ice cold cloths on her forehead and chest to stay cool at the Sunrise Center cooling center in Portland, Oregon on June 27, 2021. (Alisha Jucevic/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tracy Wallace has cold cloths on her forehead and chest at a cooling center in Portland, Ore., on Sunday. (Alisha Jucevic/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A number of fatalities have also been linked to the surge in temperatures. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington reports that at least two people died from hyperthermia, a condition in which the body’s temperature becomes abnormally high, including a 65-year-old Seattle woman and a 68-year-old woman from Enumclaw, a city south of Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.

Three more heat-related deaths were confirmed in Snohomish County, Wash., on Tuesday, all of whom were men, ages 51, 75 and 77.

The heat also claimed the life of an Oregon farmworker who died on a worksite in St. Paul on Saturday, according to state officials. “The employee was working on a crew moving irrigation lines. At the end of the shift he was found unresponsive in the field,” Aaron Corvin, a spokesperson for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, told the Salem Reporter.

Vancouver, British Columbia, a little north of Seattle, has also been significantly affected by the heat wave.

“The Coroners Service would normally receive approximately 130 reports of death over a four-day period. From Friday, June 25 through 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at least 233 deaths were reported. This number will increase as data continues to be updated.” Lisa Lapointe, British Columbia’s chief coroner, said in a statement.

A sign warns of extreme heat danger at the salt flats of Badwater Basin inside Death Valley National Park in California on June 17. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign in Death Valley National Park in California on June 17. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Lyfton, British Columbia, a village 162 miles northeast of Vancouver, recorded an all-time high temperature for Canada, reaching 121 degrees on Tuesday — comparable to Phoenix’s all-time high temperature of 122 degrees.

Vancouver Police announced that frontline resources are depleted and response times are severely delayed as a result of the sudden influx of heat-related deaths.

These Northern cities, where average June temperatures are in the 70s, are underprepared to combat the heat. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 78 percent of Portland homes have primary air conditioning installed, while Seattle has an even lower number, at 44 percent.

Visitors walk past the thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley, California, U.S., on Thursday, June 17, 2021.(Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley, Calif., on June 17. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A lack of air conditioning is a risk factor for heatstroke, especially if temperatures rise to 104 degrees or higher, per the Mayo Clinic's website. Heatstroke does not cause death directly, but it can induce other, potentially fatal conditions, including cardiac events, respiratory problems and kidney disease.

The unprecedented Northwest heat wave has been caused by what is called a “heat dome,” a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere that prevents weather from moving and compresses the air on the ground. Due to climate change, however, this occurrence of extreme temperatures may be the first of many.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • News on the Move: Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.&nbsp;

  • Photos show how the heat wave is impacting people in the Pacific Northwest and Canada - from shrinking their shoes to warping candles

    Residents in the Pacific Northwest and Canada shared pictures with Insider showing melted sandals and squirrels finding refuge in the shade.

  • Pacific Northwest heat wave, Canada temperature record shock experts

    Reproduced from Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth; Chart: Axios VisualsThe extreme heat that shattered records across the Pacific Northwest — and still has not abated in many areas — has no precedent in modern record-keeping, data analyses shows. This is especially the case in British Columbia, where the temperature soared to an almost unimaginable 121°F in Lytton on Tuesday. Why it matters: Heat of this magnitude is proving to be deadly, which is consistent with findings that heat

  • Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave to set more records Tuesday

    After reaching an unprecedented peak, the ferocious heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is retreating inland on Tuesday, sparing some of the biggest cities, including Seattle, from another day of record-breaking heat. Why it matters: The worst heat wave on record in the Pacific Northwest has had a wide range of impacts, from damaging public transit infrastructure — rails failed and roads buckled — to public health issues. This event is not over, given the continued record high temperatures in are

  • As Canada melts, here's how to cope in extreme heat

    A ridge of high pressure across the region has caused temperatures to hit a dangerous high.

  • 130 sudden deaths reported around Vancouver within 5 days as Canada records its hottest temperatures ever

    Canada and the US Pacific Northwest are battling a record-breaking heat wave. One area in the Vancouver area recorded 25 deaths within 24 hours.

  • Avista warns of more power outages in Washington state due to heatwave

    The company said outages planned for Tuesday "are a protective measure intended to minimize the customer impact, alleviate strain on the electric system and prevent extensive damage to the system that could result in prolonged outages." "The electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers," Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion said in a news release. The Pacific Northwest has been gripped by an intense heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents.

  • New York City election debacle further undermines confidence in elections

    The New York City Board of Elections’ mishandling of the vote count in the mayoral race has thrown that contest into confusion, but the city’s debacle has significant national import as well.

  • Canada weather: Visual guide to what's happening

    Maps, graphics and charts explaining the Canada and north-west US heatwave, with temperatures at nearly 50C.

  • Semiconductor shortage is wake-up call, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says

    With a semiconductor shortage crippling broad swaths of the American economy, in particular the automotive sector, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is working to open semiconductor factories in the United States.

  • North America heatwave: 34 people dead in Vancouver after 'heat dome' sends temperatures to 47C

    More than 34 people in the Canadian city of Vancouver died suddenly on Tuesday as a “once in 10,000-year” heatwave turned the traditionally drizzly Pacfic Northwest into a deadly furnace. A heat warning was issued after temperatures reached a record-breaking 47 degrees celsius in the city, leaving many vulnerable residents struggling in the sweltering heat. "Although still under investigation, heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths," Royal Canadian Mounted Pol

  • Death rate soars as Canada's British Columbia suffers "extreme heat"

    At least 233 people died in the West coast province between Friday and Monday, about 100 more than the average for a four-day period, and the number was expected to rise as more reports were filed, officials said. "Since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory," BC Coroners Service said on Monday. Coroners are now gathering information to determine the cause and manner of deaths and whether heat played a role, the statement said.

  • Pacific Northwest coast cools as eastern Oregon, Washington heat persists

    Coastal residents of the Pacific Northwest, punished by three days of record-breaking heat, got relief as temperatures fell dramatically and cooler breezes blew in from the Pacific Ocean. But the hot weather did not relent east of the Cascade Range in Oregon and Washington, where excessive heat warnings remained in place on Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecast more heat in Idaho and Montana for the rest of the week.

  • OB/GYN Explains to Marjorie Taylor Greene What Abortion Is and Isn't

    Watch this OB/GYN debunk Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bizarre belief that contraception is a form of abortion. For more us politics and reproductive rights issues, subscribe to NowThis News. #MarjorieTaylorGreene #Abortion #ReproductiveRights #Politics #News #NowThis This video "OB/GYN Explains to Marjorie Taylor Greene What Abortion Is and Isn't", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Dozens of deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

    The grim toll of the historic heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest became more apparent Wednesday as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said they were investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees. In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began Friday. Authorities in Washington and Oregon were investigating about a dozen deaths.

  • Canada's West Coast hits record high heat

    "This is something nobody has seen before, how strong this heat dome is."Canadians on the West Coast took refuge from the sun anywhere they could on Monday, as summer temperatures hit record highs.Extreme heat soared up to all-time highs of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pacific Northwest, which Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said is caused by a heat dome."A heat dome is essentially a huge high pressure ridge, we get sinking air around a high pressure and that basically acts like a cap locking in and cooking the air below."High sustained temperatures are unusual in the region, which is much more accustomed to bouts of rain over sun.British Columbia closed schools and universities due to the record heat.Social media posts circulated about how to stay cool without air conditioners.Less than 40 percent of homes in the province have air conditioning, according to a 2018 industry study.One town just outside of Vancouver recorded the country's hottest recorded temperature over the weekend, at roughly over 115 degrees.Before then, the record high in Canada was 113 degrees in 1937, according to the climate organization, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

  • Record heat forces western Canada province to shut schools, universities

    British Columbia closed schools and universities on Monday due to extreme heat which pushed temperature in the western Canadian province to a national record over the weekend, in a country that is widely known for its brutal winter and snows. Lytton, a town in central British Columbia roughly 200km (124 miles) north of Vancouver, reported a temperature of 46.6°C (115.88°F) on Sunday. Prior to the weekend, the historical high in Canada was 45°C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

  • What to Know About Upcoming Heat Waves and How to Protect Yourself as Earth Gets Hotter

    Temperatures have spiked to triple digits along the West Coast of the United States, where roads are buckling due to the extreme weather

  • Nearly 250 deaths reported in US and Canada amid historic heat wave

    Nearly 250 people in the northwestern part of the United States and British Columbia have died amid a historic heatwave that has broken or gotten close to record temperatures.

  • Historic heat wave in B.C. breaks Canada's hottest temperature record again, setting off wildfires

    With meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.