Surge of people experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Paramount stock surged Friday as reports continued to swirl regarding potential M&A deals for the media conglomerate.
The singer reflects on experiencing mental, emotional and physical growth since her start at 15.
Forget about marveling at the wonder that is flying; going through an airport is still very much a hassle, and this is where Atlanta-based startup Travelsist can help. Founded by former flight attendant Veronica Woodruff, the startup was a Startup Battlefield company at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. At the time, I highlighted how it was part of a growing group of startups that make life easier for disabled individuals; but there are many more people that Travelsist can help, including working moms like Woodruff.
OpenAI is working with former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly as a senior advisor to facilitate talks with the government about AI policy, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. OpenAI is also looking to set up a local team in India. People familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Jaitly has been helping OpenAI navigate the Indian policy and regulatory landscape.
The United States has long had an affordable housing crisis, but it’s been exacerbated as of late by a surge in mortgage interest rates and low inventory. “We’re helping to solve the affordability crisis for people who struggle with housing stability the most,” said CEO and co-founder Brian Bagdasarian. “While there are groups that have attempted to tackle programmatic buying of homes in the past -- to varying degrees of success -- the reality is no one is operating in our market, providing well-maintained affordable homes to the people most in need.”
These out-of-the-ordinary presents (hot sauce! hoverboards!) will wow even the pickiest recipients.
Kathie Lee and Cody Gifford talk to Yahoo about appearing in the documentary "Requiem for a Running Back," which tell the stories of NFL players, including Frank Gifford, being posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Here's everything you need to know about Android Auto including how to use it, how to connect it to your vehicle and which cars are compatible
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.
The data is positive. The 'vibes' are negative. Which is more accurate?
Music streamer Tidal has announced that it will lay off 10 percent of its staff as part of a cost-cutting strategy detailed last month by Jack Dorsey.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.
Get to know this brand and see why thousands of shoppers are hooked: 'The most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn.'
Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.
Shop our holiday picks for the best gifts for travelers, frequent fliers and globetrotters, chosen by the experts at Engadget.
European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which will hit tech giants in 2024, will ask large-sized messaging apps to be interoperable with other services. While the final decision is not set in stone, Bloomberg's report cited information from people familiar with the matter. In September, the EU listed 22 services that fall under the DMA from six companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft.
A new survey finds most would not buy Tesla’s Cybertruck following its first delivery event where the electric truck’s details were announced, but the results might be better than thought.