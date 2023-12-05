Surge in pickleball popularity brings new courts to West Volusia, Ormond Beach

As the popularity of pickleball continues to explode across the country, Volusia County residents now have new places to play in their backyard.

Volusia County recently opened new pickleball courts in West Volusia and on the eastside in Ormond Beach. Two new courts opened at Chuck Lennon Park at 5000 Greenfield Dairy Road in DeLeon Springs in response to growing demand, Volusia County Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Tim Baylie said. It's also a way to encourage people to get active and make connections.

While east Volusia County is home to a major hub of the sport, Pictona at Holly Hill, there is demand on the west side, too. The DeLeon Springs Community Association requested the courts, Baylie said.

Reflecting growing popularity, new pickleball courts have opened at Chuck Lennon Park in DeLeon Springs. The work included resurfacing and rebuilding an existing tennis court into two pickleball courts and was estimated to cost $134,401.

"We are really excited about it, and it's something we've wanted for a long time because pickleball has surged in popularity in all age groups, really," said Amy Munizzi, president of the DeLeon Springs Community Association.

The county converted one existing tennis court into two pickleball courts, Baylie said. The work included resurfacing and rebuilding the court and was estimated to cost $134,401. The project was funded with a combination of Volusia ECHO and park impact fee funds, according to a release.

The county also recently added three pickleball courts at Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park at 1800 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach with Volusia ECHO funding.

Pickleball growth in Volusia County

Participation in the sport across the country increased by about 85% from 2021 to 2022, according to a Sports & Fitness Industry Association report from February.

"Pickleball continued its incredible rise in America and remains the fastest-growing sport," the association said.

Kurt Collis, who runs Kurt Collis Tennis Academy and offers lessons in Volusia County, coaches children and adults in tennis and pickleball. He's seen a growth in demand for pickleball, and the demographics have shifted from when he started coaching about 10 years ago, he said.

"Now we're seeing a lot of adults in their 20s and 30s getting more involved, and even the kids coming out and playing that are kind of in the ages of 12 and 16," he said.

Among the hints of the sport's popularity in Volusia County: A Facebook group dedicated to west Volusia pickleball, Pickleball DeLand/West Volusia, Florida!, has over 1,000 members.

Pickleball courts are sprinkled around the county. But the hub is Pictona at Holly Hill, which has 49 courts and hosts a variety of tournaments ― including professional events such as the Hertz Gold Cup PPA Tournament scheduled this week and other special events such as a singles group that stops by occasionally, said Mark Shaw, the facility's marketing director.

"We like to call it pickleball paradise," Shaw said.

Rainer and Julie Martens, of Ormond Beach, were a driving force behind Pictona's development. Rainer said they didn't realize it would blossom into the pickleball destination that it is today. Martens said he sees more younger people coming to Pictona these days. And Holly Hill isn't alone. Pickleball courts are "popping up everywhere" around the county and beyond, he said.

"Any courts that are being built are a positive opportunity," he said.

