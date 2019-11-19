After a surge in polls, Buttigieg heads into the debate as a target

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will have a target on his back when he walks onto the debate stage Wednesday in Atlanta.

Buttigieg has surged into the lead in recent polls in Iowa after hitting Sen. Elizabeth Warren hard on how she would pay for her massive Medicare expansion. At the same time, he's navigating troubling accusations in South Carolina that his campaign grossly overstated black support for his sweeping platform for African Americans.

The three other frontrunners — Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — can no longer afford to mostly ignore him as little more than a smooth-talking Midwestern curiosity, pundits say. And for the long term, if he emerges from the debate politically unscathed, he's going to have to find a way to convince voters of color that he has their backs.

"In the past debates, he's come out swinging and he's landed some punches," said Chad Kinsella, assistant professor of political science at Ball State. "As his popularity has grown, I don't think they're going to let him go. I think a couple of people will come after him and bring him back down to Earth."

A campaign spokesman for Buttigieg declined to comment on debate strategy, other than to say the mayor will be prepared.

Buttigieg's record on race clearly remains his greatest vulnerability. When a white South Bend police officer shot a black man wielding a knife in June, the mayor's bumpy relationship with African Americans was exposed. Things haven't much improved.

African Americans make up a significant portion of the Democratic base and as long as he's polling at near zero percent with black voters, his path to the nomination remains murky at best.

He clearly knows he has to make up ground, recently announcing a $2 million advertising purchase in South Carolina, where the campaign has been heavily promoting his Douglass Plan, named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and where he remains mired in fifth.

Things are not going well. Prominent African Americans in South Carolina are accusing his campaign of embellishing black support for the Douglass Plan.

Their criticism stems from an open letter published Nov. 15 in the HBCU Times, purportedly written by 400 South Carolinian supporters of the Douglass Plan, including several elected officials, pastors, business owners and students.

"Together, we endorse his Douglass Plan for Black America, the most comprehensive roadmap for tackling systemic racism offered by a 2020 presidential candidate,” the letter states.

The trouble started soon after publication. Several elected leaders denied they had endorsed the plan, according to The Intercept, a digital news publication. A review by the publication showed many of the 400 supporters were white and some lived out of state. The Intercept also reported a woman in a photo used to promote the platform lives in Kenya, and had never heard of the plan.

According to the campaign, some leaders withdrew previously made endorsements and their names were removed. The list of 400 people was intended to show biracial support, the campaign said, not just endorsements from African Americans. And the photo is a stock image, the campaign said.

“Our campaign is working to build a multi-racial coalition, and we sought and received input from numerous black policy experts and advisers to create a comprehensive plan to dismantle systemic racism: the Douglass Plan," the campaign said in a prepared statement. "We asked a number of black South Carolinians, as well as South Carolinians from many backgrounds, to support the Douglass Plan, and we are proud and grateful that hundreds agreed to do so."