Surge in romance fraud sees £316 million taken from victims

Person at keyboard - Tim Goode/PA

Fraudsters who prey on people’s desire for romance have conned their victims out of £317 million over the past four years, new figures have revealed.

Incidents of romance fraud have risen sharply in recent years – jumping from 5,700 cases reported in 2019, up to 7,938 in 2022. In total more than 29,400 romance scams have been reported since 2019.

Romance fraud involves victims being deceived into false relationships by online scammers who aim to steal their money or personal information. Between 1 Jan 2019 – 31 Dec 2022, a total of 29,408 romance frauds were reported to local police forces, amounting to £316,878,696 in financial losses.

Figures from Action Fraud show that £88 million was lost to romance fraud in 2022, down slightly from the £97 million of losses the previous year, but still significantly higher than 2019.

Five police forces saw over £10 million lost to romance fraud between 2019 and 2022 – Avon & Somerset, Kent, London Metropolitan, Sussex and Thames Valley.

In London, the Met Police Force saw more than 1,000 incidents of romance fraud in 2022 alone, totalling nearly £15 million in losses. West Midlands, Thames Valley and Sussex all saw over 1,000 romance scams reported between 2019 and 2022.

The figures were revealed by the Liberal Democrats ahead of Valentine’s Day through a Freedom of Information request to Action Fraud, covering romance fraud cases reported to local police forces over this time period.

Now the party has called for the issue to be taken more seriously, warning that the Government’s lack of action on romance fraud is letting criminals get away with stealing millions through cruel scams.

‘Broken hearts and bank balances’

Alistair Carmichael MP, the Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman, said: “Cruel romance scammers are leaving far too many people with broken hearts and broken bank balances this Valentine’s Day.

“The Government is completely failing to crack down on these cruel online scams on social media or online dating websites. Fraudsters are being allowed to get away with stealing millions of pounds while victims are denied justice.

Story continues

“It’s time Conservative ministers finally got tough on fraudsters and set up a dedicated Online Crime Agency, to tackle these scams and keep people safe online.”

The Liberal Democrats say the Government has failed to adapt to the evolving nature of fraud, which has meant an increase in online deception over recent years.

The party is calling for a tougher plan to tackle online fraud – including setting up an Online Crime Agency, and a real-time scam warning system to check and report suspicious activity.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government is committed to tackling romance fraud, a sickening crime which causes psychological harm and leaves victims feeling embarrassed and exploited.

“We will shortly publish our Fraud Strategy which will establish a co-ordinated response from Government, law enforcement and the private sector to better protect the public and increase the disruption and prosecution of fraudsters.

“We have also committed £400 million over the next three years to bolster law enforcement’s response to fraud and economic crime.”