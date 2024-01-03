Surge in Ukrainian agricultural exports – Agrarian Policy Ministry unveils figures

Export of agricultural products from Ukraine in December 2023 increased to 7.18 million tons

Ukraine's agricultural exports soared to 7.18 million tons in December 2023, a significant jump from 5.46 million tons in November, the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Ministry reported on Jan. 2.

Only March 2022 surpassed it, at 7.45 million tons.

Read also: Ukraine approves three new industrial parks to boost growth prospects

The boost was attributed to a rise in product shipments through ports, reaching 6.14 million tons from 4.29 million tons, setting a record total since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Railway transport declined to 840,000 tons from 940,000 tons in December, while road transport decreased to 140,000 tons from 180,000 tons. However, ferry shipments increased to 60,000 tons from 40,000 tons in November.

Regarding crops, the growth in December's exports was led by corn (3.12 million tons from 2.33 million tons in November), wheat (1.84 million tons from 1.13 million tons), sunflower oil (670,000 tons from 510,000 tons), grist (490,000 tons from 390,000 tons), and barley (25,000 tons from 18,000 tons), while rapeseed remained at around 350,000 tons, and soybeans decreased to 420,000 tons from 510,000 tons.

Read also: Central bank reports Ukraine may have already survived worst of war's economic toll

Ukraine exported 61.80 million tons of agricultural products in 2023 in total, including 47.20 million tons by sea, 10.32 million tons by rail, 3.23 million tons by road, and 1.05 million tons by ferries, according to the ministry's data.

Corn grain dominated 2023 exports at 26 million tons, followed by wheat at 16.17 million tons and sunflower oil at 5.59 million tons. The overall agricultural export structure included grist, soybeans, rapeseed, barley, sunflower seeds, and soybean oil.

Barley exports to global markets amounted to 2.62 million tons, sunflower seeds — 2.12 million tons, and soybean oil — 270,000 tons. Corn accounted for 42.09%, sunflower seeds — 1.28%, soybean oil — 0.46%, sunflower oil — 9.05%, wheat — 26.16%, rapeseed — 4.85%, soybeans — 5.54%, grist — 7.06%, barley — 3.5% in the 2023 agricultural export structure.

Monthly agricultural exports were reported at only 1.8 million tons in October 2023, with pre-invasion figures reaching up to 7 million tons per month through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv. Additional transportation included 1 million tons by rail and 500,000 tons by road.

Read also: Ukraine bus market sees major growth, Turkey could dominate half the market in 2024

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine