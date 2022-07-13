Surge in Visits to Doctors Drives Unexpected Jump in UK Economy

(Bloomberg) -- A surge in visits to doctors and holiday bookings drove an unexpected jump in UK economic growth in May, offsetting continued weakness on spending at the shops.

Gross domestic product rose by a surprisingly robust 0.5% after an 0.2% decline in April, a figure that was revised higher, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had forecast growth of 0.1%.

With the economy showing resilience, money markets raised wagers on the pace of interest-rate increases from the Bank of England. Investors now expect the key rate to more than double to 2.75% by the end of the year.

There was “nothing that will prevent the Bank of England from continuing to raise interest rates over the summer,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, adding that the data was “reassuring.”

The result underscores the uncertain inheritance awaiting the contenders vying to replace Boris Johnson this autumn. That adds to pressure on the government to find a solution to contain soaring inflation and a cost of living squeeze that’s weighing on consumer spending.

“It’s always great to see the economy growing, but I’m not complacent,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, one of the candidates seeking to become prime minister. “I know people are concerned, so we are continuing to support families and economic growth.”

“The UK economy fared significantly better than we expected in May, with all sectors posting growth -- including services, which benefited from rising health output. A modest contraction still looks likely for the second quarter -- mainly due to the extra bank holiday -- but details of the release should give the Bank of England some confidence that underlying growth isn’t crumbling. Our base case remains a 50-basis-point rate increase in August.”

Business groups including the CBI and British Chambers of Commerce expressed concern that the economy’s volatility is putting off investment and urged the government to do more to increase productivity and investment.

All sectors of the economy posted growth, with the bounce in services helped by a 15% rise in GP appointments and a surge in travel bookings for summer.

“Health was the biggest driver with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programs winding down,” said Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS.

Construction posted a seventh consecutive month of growth. Energy helped raise industrial production, as the UK drew in imports of liquid natural gas and exported supplies to Europe to make up for dwindling Russian supplies. Manufacturing also rose.

However, there were signs that the squeeze on living standards is weighing on households.

Consumer-facing services including hospitality and retail fell 0.1%. People spent less at the shops and going out, with a 0.5% decline in retail trade and a 5.3% contraction in sports, amusement and recreation activities in May.

Inflation is at 40-year high and wages are failing to keep pace with prices, raising the prospect of a deep fall in real incomes. The Bank of England is forecasting a contraction in the second and fourth quarters this year as consumer demand falters, followed by two years of stagnation.

The drop in consumer-facing services came the month after big rises in energy bills and taxes. The government provided some support to cushion the blow for poorer households. Wealthier people have almost £200 billion of excess savings to fall back on.

Output is now 1.7% above pre-pandemic levels. The economy will avoid a second quarter contraction unless GDP shrinks by more than 0.8% in June.

However, last month saw an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s Jubilee. Previous such events in 2002 and 2012 saw output drop by around 2% on the month.

There was a surge in travel agency activity as families booked their summer holidays. Output in the travel sector increased 11% in the month, as confidence in holiday booking increased following the end of Covid restrictions.

“Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent up demand for summer holidays,” Morgan said. “There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months. Construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.”

The economic path ahead could worsen. While official estimates currently show the nation is likely to dodge two consecutive quarters of contraction, economists are turning increasingly pessimistic because of a surge in inflation.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts this week put the risk of a UK recession in the next 12 months at 45%, three times higher than the probability recorded when the survey was done at the start of 2022.

“The UK economy remains perilously close to recession,” said Suren Thiru, economics director for ICAEW, which represents chartered accountants. “Prolonged political uncertainty could weaken economic conditions by stifling investment and adding to inflation, through triggering further falls in sterling’s value.”

