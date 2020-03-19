Surgeon General Jerome Adams call on social media influencers, Kylie Jenner, to help fight coronavirus

Dr. Jerome Adams has a surprising take on who can help during the coronavirus pandemic: social media influencers like Kylie Jenner.

The surgeon general of the United States appeared on the March 19 episode of "Good Morning America" and named the 22-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star as one of the pop culture figures who can assist in getting the word out about how to stay healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious," he said on the show. "People are dying."

Dr. Adams said young Americans -- like his own children -- don't want to listen to adults like him. "The more I tell them not to do something," he added, "the more they want to do it."

While new studies show that younger people can be just as affected by the disease, it's important that they realize they also pose a bigger threat at passing it on to older people, who stand a higher likelihood of dying. This is why the self-quarantining and social distancing have been suggested nationwide.

"But think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother," Dr. Adams advised. "Think about the fact you're spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them."

