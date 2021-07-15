Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID KLEPPER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address a “serious public threat.”

In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy wrote that bogus claims have led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk.

The warning comes as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed throughout the U.S., in part because of vaccine opposition fueled by unsubstantiated claims about the safety of immunizations and despite the U.S. death toll recently passing 600,000.

“Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort,” wrote Murthy, who also served as surgeon general under former President Barack Obama.

Health misinformation was a global problem even before the internet and social media allowed dangerous claims to spread faster and easier than ever before. The problem of COVID-19 misinformation is so great that the World Health Organization has deemed it an “infodemic.”

Given the role the internet plays in spreading health misinformation, Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms should make meaningful changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of misinformation while increasing access to authoritative, fact-based sources.

Teachers, he said, should expand education on media literacy and critical thinking. Journalists, he suggested, should work to responsibly debunk health misinformation without inadvertently spreading it further. And public health officials and doctors, he suggested, should do a better job answering questions and explaining why public health guidelines sometimes change based on new information.

As for everyday Americans, Murthy urged them to verify questionable health information with trusted sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to exercise critical thinking when exposed to unverified claims. If you have loved ones or friends who believe or spread misinformation, he said, it's best to engage by listening and asking questions rather than by confronting them.

While some groups that push health misinformation do so for profit, Murthy wrote that many Americans may be spreading bogus information without intending to cause harm.

“Misinformation hasn’t just harmed our physical health — it has also divided our families, friends, and communities," Murthy wrote. “The only way to address health misinformation is to recognize that all of us, in every sector of society, have a responsibility to act.”

___

Klepper reported from Providence, R.I.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week

    A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the EU drug regulator’s head of vaccines strategy, said its expert committee was currently evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children 12 to 17 years old.

  • Nord Stream pipeline, vaccines, and China top Biden's agenda with German leader Merkel

    President Joe Biden is welcoming Germany's long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House with a warm embrace, favoring face-to-face diplomacy even as pronounced differences remain between the two countries on issues that threaten Washington's diplomatic and security agenda.

  • Facebook Sees Slight Decline in Female Worker Representation

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. struggled to boost the share of women in its workforce last year, as the social media giant intensified recruitment in technical fields where gender disparities are larger. Women at Facebook made up 36.7% of the workforce by the end of June, down .3 percentage points from the year prior, according to annual diversity report released Thursday, the first time the number has dropped. Maxine Williams, the global chief diversity officer, attributed the drop in female repr

  • How Covid vaccine misinformation is spreading through TikTok’s sound feature

    A recent study found that more than 100 videos spreading false vaccine information on TikTok were viewed more than 20 million times before the social media platform could remove or limit the content. NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny explains how these videos were able to spread so quickly and who the false information is targeting.

  • Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, facing pressure from some Democrats, says he's undecided on retirement

    Facing pressure from some Democrats to step aside, liberal Supreme Court Associate Justice&nbsp;Stephen Breyer&nbsp;says he hasn’t decided on his retirement plans.

  • Twitter, Facebook Struggle to Control Racist Use of Emojis

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of online racism aimed at some of England’s Black soccer players has highlighted how social media companies’ content moderation systems are failing to monitor the use of emojis.On Sunday, England’s men’s soccer team, playing in their first major tournament final since 1966, fell to Italy on penalties. In the aftermath, a wave of racist abuse was leveled at three Black England players -- Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka -- and messages on social networks like Tw

  • Florida allows Cuba protesters to shut down highway despite making it felony for Black Lives Matter

    Unlike Black Lives Matter demonstrators, Cuban Americans are a hotly contested constituency in Florida elections

  • New Israeli government stuck in survival mode

    Israel's month-old government is fighting uphill battles every week in the Knesset, fending off filibusters that have forced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Cabinet to spend full nights each week in legislative sessions.Why it matters: The new government still appears very unstable because its constituent parties hold opposing views on many issues, making it difficult to muster a majority on politically sensitive votes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb warns of a Delta-driven virus peak at the end of September

    Scott Gottlieb, former head of the FDA, said that the COVID-19 pandemic will get "worse before it gets better" because of the Delta variant.

  • Baltimore security guard shoots two people at grocery store, killing one

    ‘We finally get to come outside, you know post Covid, but now you got to worry about getting shot’

  • I'm vaccinated and I'm tired of my mask, but I'll keep it on because I care – about your health

    I'm fully vaccinated and have been. The CDC says I don't have to mask. But here I am with my face covered because of variants and the unvaccinated.

  • Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as COVID toll mounts

    The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the health ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday. Reuters was unable to reach either the health ministry or a junta spokesman for further comment on the figures. The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

  • Missouri outbreak patients are 'younger and sicker'; California softens school rules, still requires masks. Today's COVID-19 updates

    Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca conducting research into whether changes in their vaccines could eliminate rare blood clots. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Deal Synergies Key For Digital Transformation Leader

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing soon, merger synergies will be key.

  • 'Farewell visit'? Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet as she prepares to leave office

    The Biden-Merkel meetings will be far friendlier than the testy confrontations between the German leader and former President Donald Trump,

  • Syrian government forces hit last rebel enclave, killing 9

    Syrian government rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria on Thursday, killing at least nine civilians, including three children, rescue workers and a war monitor said. The U.N. Children's agency confirmed three children were killed, calling it a “terrifying sign” that violence is returning to the area that has been under a cease-fire for over a year. The Syrian Civil Defense team that operates in opposition areas, known as White Helmets, said guided missiles struck in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib, killing a woman, her daughter and a child and injuring four others.

  • Lebanon's PM-designate steps down after months of deadlock

    Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, citing “key differences” with the president after nine months of political wrangling that failed to put together a government for the crisis-ridden country. The development is likely to plunge Lebanon further into chaos and uncertainty amid an unprecedented economic breakdown and dim prospects for a recovery package from the International Monetary Fund. “It is clear that we will not be able to agree with the president,” Hariri said after a 20-minute meeting with President Michel Aoun.

  • On farewell visit to US, Merkel brings message of stability

    President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday for what is likely her last official visit to Washington, and she's conveying a message to Berlin's close ally: You've got a friend. Merkel, who is not seeking another term in Germany's Sept. 26 elections after nearly 16 years in charge, is expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. Merkel joined Vice President Kamala Harris for breakfast and planned to meet with other senior U.S. officials.

  • Delta strain prompts Spain’s Catalonia to restore curfew

    Barcelona and the surrounding northeast corner of Spain are curtailing public activity again to stem an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus that is running wild among unvaccinated younger people and placing hospitals under growing pressure. Regional authorities in Catalonia were waiting for a judge to sign off on restoring a nightly curfew in towns with populations over 5,000 which surpass the rate of 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days. The more infectious delta variant is pushing infections back up in Spain and other European countries where vaccination efforts are going well and the public healthcare systems are robust.

  • South Korea sends team to tackle coronavirus on anti-piracy ship

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is sending a medical team to the Middle East to tackle a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships on anti-piracy patrol while at home, new daily infections are hovering around record levels with 1,600 reported on Thursday. South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing but the Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of persistent infections in recent weeks.