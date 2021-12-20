Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discusses Omicron variant and how to combat its rapid spread
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined "CBS Mornings" to discuss the latest news about the Omicron variant and what to expect from President Biden's address to the nation about COVID-19 on Tuesday. Murthy also addressed whether we could be headed for another lockdown and if it will be safe to travel and gather with family for the holidays.